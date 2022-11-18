Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Increased to $2.80 by Analysts at Cowen

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invitae by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.