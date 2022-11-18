Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 498.43% from the stock’s previous close.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

IOVA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 379,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

