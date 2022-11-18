Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 498.43% from the stock’s previous close.
IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.
IOVA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.35. 379,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,617. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $20.60.
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
