Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.43

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 126566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The stock has a market cap of $969.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,975 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,806,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

