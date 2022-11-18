iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $56,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.14 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

