iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Shares Down 1.1%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 5,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.
