iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:XT – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $50.02. Approximately 188,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 210,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.