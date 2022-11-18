iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. 1,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 12.35% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

