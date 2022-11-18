iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1,102.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122,846 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,524,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,253,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

