iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $51.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

