iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJV – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.73. 3,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.