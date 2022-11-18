iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 6.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,730. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

