iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 17.50% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $376,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,604,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $50.56.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.