iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,150.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

