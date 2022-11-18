iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGU – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.73 and last traded at $87.89. 1,113,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,468,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.
iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27.
