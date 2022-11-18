iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Reduced by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 4,621,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

