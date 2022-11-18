iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Keel Point LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.2% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keel Point LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after acquiring an additional 275,476 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after acquiring an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.55. 22,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,603. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

