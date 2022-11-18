iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,603. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

