iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.78% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $203,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after acquiring an additional 497,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

