iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $224.32. 67,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,771. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.