iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,083. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

