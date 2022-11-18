iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $86.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $122.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

