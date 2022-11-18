iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 158.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $107.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

