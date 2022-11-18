iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bokf Na’s 5th Largest Position

Bokf Na lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $81,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average is $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.