iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.