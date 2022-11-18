iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lifted by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 88,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,238. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

