iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 199,900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 124,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,197. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $119.34.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

