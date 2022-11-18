iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,567,000 after buying an additional 795,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after buying an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,022,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

