Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JACK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.