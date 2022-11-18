Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

JXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JXN opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 417.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 125.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

