Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.
JXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of JXN opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Jackson Financial Company Profile
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
