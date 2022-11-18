Jacobs Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,703,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,336,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 229,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. 1,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,990. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

