Jacobs Asset Management LLC Increases Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. First BanCorp. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First BanCorp. worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,415,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,558. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

