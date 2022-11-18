Jacobs Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 245.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,907 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $72,022 over the last ninety days. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.59.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

