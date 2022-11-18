Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.