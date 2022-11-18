Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 180 ($2.12) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on J. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 161 ($1.89) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.53) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 228.50 ($2.69).
