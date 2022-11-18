JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 320534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
JBS Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.
JBS Company Profile
JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.
