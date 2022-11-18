JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.65

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 320534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

