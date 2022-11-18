Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($154.64) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($150.52) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($190.72) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($137.11) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($143.30) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €113.06 ($116.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.80. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($70.39) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($103.06).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

