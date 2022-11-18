Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.81) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.62) to €22.00 ($22.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

