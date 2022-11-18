JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $140,940.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JFrog Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $50,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 877.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,060,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 103.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,632,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 828,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

