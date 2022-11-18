JOE (JOE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.57 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $50.05 million and $1.57 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

