John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $10,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,342,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Friday, November 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $9,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $8,550.00.

On Monday, October 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $9,700.00.

On Friday, October 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $9,250.00.

On Friday, October 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $10,200.00.

On Monday, October 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,050.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

