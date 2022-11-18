Joystick (JOY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,447.43

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $112.50 million and $52,447.43 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,679.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010776 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00043134 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00237636 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.55368778 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $55,121.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

