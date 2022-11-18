JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €50.00

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($48.45) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NNGRY. Cheuvreux cut NN Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($52.16) to €53.80 ($55.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NN Group from €56.50 ($58.25) to €59.80 ($61.65) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

NN Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NNGRY opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. NN Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

