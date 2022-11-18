JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 191,463 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.29% of Global Payments worth $396,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 443.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

