JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $11.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Coherus BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $521.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.