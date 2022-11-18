JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $11.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $521.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

