JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $70.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campion Asset Management increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

