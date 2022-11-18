JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $20.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 33,971 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,816.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,784,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,751,555.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

