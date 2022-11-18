JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Cut by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $388.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

