JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $19.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after buying an additional 108,734 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.3% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,024,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 550,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 953,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after buying an additional 1,131,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

