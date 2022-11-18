JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price to $19.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
