JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Up 0.7 %

JEGI stock opened at GBX 88.29 ($1.04) on Friday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 95 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The company has a market cap of £384.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.57.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

