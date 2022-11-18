JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.96

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.96 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 86.84 ($1.02). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 83.60 ($0.98), with a volume of 148,098 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.11. The company has a market capitalization of £33.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.79.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

