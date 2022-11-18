Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

JMIA stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

